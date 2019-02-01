Another Terrible Candidate! Cory Booker’s Running for President

Cory Booker is entering the crowded field of candidates for President 2020. His message is unity, and his goal is to spread love, not hate.

“We are better when we help each other,” Booker says in a video message. “I believe that we can build a country where no one is forgotten, no one is left behind; where parents can put food on the table; where there are good paying jobs with good benefits in every neighborhood; where our criminal justice system keeps us safe, instead of shuffling more children into cages and coffins; where we see the faces of our leaders on television and feel pride, not shame.”

Here he is uniting with the anti-Semitic BDS group:

Here is uniting us against America:

Booker’s goal, he told NPR in 2017, is “not to meet hate with hate, but meet it with love. Not to meet darkness with darkness, but meet it with light. I really do think we’re at a moral moment in our country. The only way we can move this country in the way it needs to go is not at pointing other people about what they’re doing, but turning up the values we believe in.”

In the next clip, he is spreading the love for political opponents with a go get them, get in their face mantra. This was right after Maxine called for confronting political opponents so they don’t have a moment of peace. At the same time, Republicans were being accosted in restaurants.

“Before I end,” he said, “that’s my call to action here. Please don’t just come here today and then go home. Go to the Hill today. Get up and please get up in the face of some congresspeople.”

Democrat Senator Cory Booker (NJ) encouraged activists on Wednesday to engage in physical confrontation with politicians, telling them to “get up in the face of some congresspeople.” pic.twitter.com/GfGzusxTJ5 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 26, 2018

The National Review published a story about Senator Booker.

As they reported, Cory Booker’s stump speeches over the years, which were more dramatic and heart-rending than most, used as a central character, a figment of his imagination. He used an imaginary character but led people to think the character was a real person. Booker talked about him “in highly emotional terms and in great detail” to quote National Review.

In Booker’s mind, according to the city councilman, “It’s not so much the details of the story” that matter… “if Cory had to tell a story or two and mix details up for Newark to get the funding for it…[then it’s worth it]”…

Booker said his character, T-Bone, a drug pusher, was a “composite” of several people he’d met while living in Newark.

That’s one of many lies.

