Another Democrat Hits the Pavement Over Allegations of Sexual Misdeeds

Late-night PBS host, Tavis Smiley, a raging anti-Trump Democrat, has been suspended over “troubling allegations”. PBS is investigating “multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS,” the spokesperson said in a statement to NBC News.

PBS has values? Who knew?

Smiley had engaged – allegedly – in sexual relationships with “multiple subordinates,” according to Variety. We don’t need no due process, dump the anti-Trumper! (Just kidding)

Democrats finding their inner morality and defending women would be a lot more believable if they didn’t stand by their man Bill Clinton and ignore all sexual misdeeds of their prominent celebrities for three decades while telling the right morality was not determinable.

Smiley accused the President of being a “racial arsonist”, “xenophobic”, “sexist” and all things bad. Video via The Gateway Pundit.