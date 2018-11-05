Another Week with Know-Nothing Socialist O-Cortez

What would a week be without taking the time to look at some of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ dopey statements.

Know Nothing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted her contempt for a far-right shooter, the only problem is she obviously didn’t read the article because nowhere in it does it say the man is a right-winger. He’s just insane.

She’ll be great in Congress making decisions based on reading nothing and knowing nothing.

– Message boards primarily targeting isolated men on the internet

– Uplifting ”thought leaders” who justify misogyny + racism

– Spreading online culture that slowly radicalizes individuals to mass violence Ask yourself why we panic over ISIS doing this, but not the far-right. https://t.co/5jdiFcs2SQ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 3, 2018

It doesn’t stop there!

On the Real American with Jorge Ramos, open borders Ramos, socialist/communist O-Cortez was asked if the President can be impeached.

“I mean, yeah. To me, it’s a no-brainer,” Ocasio-Cortez replied to Ramos. “Well, I believe that he has violated the law. Violated potentially many laws, whether it’s the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution because he keeps his businesses open that foreign actors kind of participate in financial transactions with. Whether it’s what we are seeing with potentially illegal buyouts of campaign, you know, FEC violations of women that he is trying to silence.”

Cortez would know about no brains.

The President hasn’t committed any crime, but Rep. Al Green said he can be impeached without doing anything wrong. They don’t like what he’s doing.

Cortez is also a walking, talking platitude. Consider what she says in this next tweet.

What makes America great isn’t the notion that a man born into wealth can become President. It’s that a child born into poverty could. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 3, 2018