Another Woman Who Must Be Believed Lied About 4 Dentists Raping Her

“After a review of the facts of the case, it was clear that the allegations were completely fabricated,” lawyer Robert Draskovich, who represented Badkoobehi, said in a prepared statement. “The (video) evidence confirmed the men’s innocence, and the state has cleared them of all charges.”

The accused were Ali Badkoobehi and brothers Poria Edalat, Saman Edalat and Sina Edalat. All charges of sexual assault and kidnapping were dropped by prosecutors because the stories was an obvious fabrication.

KSNV reports that the four dentists from California, including three brothers, who faced rape charges for the alleged assault of a woman at the Wynn Las Vegas , had all charges dismissed in court Monday.

The unnamed woman alleged that the four men raped her repeatedly in a room at the Wynn early July 28. She met one of the men at a Wynn bar.

Why is she unnamed? She wasn’t assaulted and defamed four professional men.

The men were arrested in late July. The woman told security at the Wynn Las Vegas resort that she was sexually assaulted while intoxicated. She also claimed she was prevented from leaving.

The men had cellphone video evidence that the claim was false and the sex was consensual. Saman Edalat had no encounter with the woman at all.

The dentists issued a statement.

“We are so grateful to the justice system for recognizing that we were the victims in this case,” the men said in a statement. “We knew when the facts came out that the vicious allegations would be exposed as lies and our good names would be cleared. We want to thank our families, friends and lawyers for sticking by us through this horrific ordeal.”

The statement was gracious but will this woman be punished?

“At this sensitive moment in our history, we believe that [women’ should be respected and heard and believed. But as this case shows, it is also important to keep a critical eye on those willing to use the (#MeToo) movement for their own selfish motives and remember that innocent until proven guilty is one of our country’s bedrock principles.”