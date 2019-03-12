Anti-2nd Amendment Dick’s Sporting Will Stop Selling Guns in 125 Stores

What do you think of a left-wing sporting goods store that doesn’t sell guns? Dick’s Sporting Goods hurt their own business with their left-wing policies that hit at the Second Amendment. Now they are trying something different and are apparently counting on liberals to keep them going.

They are burning the customers who made them.

THEY STARTED LOSING MONEY IN DECEMBER

In December, Dick’s Sporting Goods told investors during the Goldman Sachs Retailing Conference that its gun-control stance hurt sales of its hunting business, outdoors business, and that it may close its outdoor-focused Field & Stream stores, Free Beacon reported.

They don’t care about the customers who made them and they don’t care about the Bill of Rights, specifically the 2nd Amendment. Remember, if one Amendment goes, they all go.

Edward Stack, chairman, and CEO of Dick’s said during the event “the decisions we made on firearms” negatively affected their bottom line but they’re not sorry [about attacking our 2nd Amendment rights].

THEY ARE LOBBYING AGAINST THE 2ND AMENDMENT

They won’t sell AR-15s and other semiautomatic rifles and they won’t sell to people under age 21. [People 18 can vote and serve in the military, get jobs in security using guns.]

Not only that, Dick’s hired their own gun-control lobbyists in order to push for stricter gun laws nationwide. That action led the National Shooting Sports Foundation—the firearms industry’s trade group—to expel the retailer.

THEY ARE DOUBLING DOWN ON THEIR BAD BUSINESS PRACTICE

Fast forward to today and they plan to stop selling guns in 125 stores. They started with 10 stores last year. The company’s shares fell 11.2 percent in Tuesday trading.

Dick’s CEO Ed Stack said the changes will be completed late this year, and the company will consider removing firearms in coming years depending on how these 125 stores perform.

“If it goes as well as expected, we would probably take another batch of stores next year,” Stack said in Tuesday’s earnings call.

Stack has been virtue signaling about how guns caused the Parkland shooting when, in fact, a mentally disturbed youth did, aided and abetted by incompetent leftists in the school, the sheriff’s office, the FBI, and the social service agencies.

I haven’t shopped in Dick’s since they started this and I spent a lot of money there. They can do whatever they want, and it won’t affect me.