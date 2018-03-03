Anti-America, Anti-Semite Linda Sarsour to Speak at UConn

The College Fix reported that anti-Semite Socialist Linda Sarsour will be speaking at the University of Connecticut Wednesday to speak in favor of the BDS movement aimed at taking down Israel. Sarsour will support anything that is anti-America and anti-Israel.

Sarsour is a Democrat hero whose organization is heavily funded with federal, state and local grants.

She is the invited guest of the school’s Office for Diversity and Inclusion. It is also hosted in part by the school’s Women’s, Gender and Sexualities Studies department and its Human Rights Institute.

Sarsour is described as a “racial justice and civil rights activist” who “has received numerous awards and honors including “Champion of Change” by the White House, YWCA USA’s Women of Distinction Award for Advocacy and Civic Engagement, and the Hala Maksoud Leadership Award from the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee.”

What they didn’t mention is her love of sharia law, her ties to terrorists, her hate for America and the U.S. military. She has called for “jihad” against Donald Trump and his supporters. That was left out also.

Her abysmal history

Sarsour once accused CNN’s liberal host Jake Tapper of being alt-right — a white nationalist — for not supporting cop killer Joanne Chesimard aka Assata Shakur.

Shakur is a cop-killer fugitive in Cuba. This, ugly sentiments from @lsarsour & @dykemarchchi …Any progressives out there condemning this? https://t.co/rXnHLgE2hR — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 18, 2017

Her nasty response.

.@jaketapper joins the ranks of the alt-right to target me online. Welcome to the party. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) July 18, 2017

The terror-tied Sharia Law agitator has called for jihad against the Trump administration. At the same time, she said the job of Muslims is “not to assimilate.”

Sarsour began the jihad speech thanking her “favorite person in this room … Imam Siraj Wahhaj, who has been a mentor, motivator, and encourager of mine.” She didn’t bother to explain that Wahhaj was listed as an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombings.

She has expressed anger that 22 states don’t have sharia law and are trying to stop it. Sharia is in direct conflict with the U.S. Constitution.