Anti-Gun Student Kasky Says NRA Loves When People Forget Massacres

We have spent a lot of time on David Hogg but there are other youths leveling extreme accusations. One of them is his friend and ally Cameron Kasky. We would be remiss if we didn’t mention Cameron’s latest assault on innocent Americans.

Cameron said the NRA loves it when people forget about massacres like Sandy Hook and Columbine. One must wonder where he gets his so-called facts.

“This isn’t just another one of those school shootings that gets the media for two weeks, gets an organization of parents, and people throw it aside and forget about it, and it’s just this other sad thing in the United States. That’s what the NRA loves. They love Sandy Hook. They love things like Columbine where everybody just forgot about them.

He suggested that the so-called ‘gun show loophole’ was responsible for the Columbine shooting. He did not mention that Mark Manes and Philip Duran were both convicted of supplying firearms to the underage Harris and Klebold after the Columbine attack was investigated, Newsbusters reported.

Cameron Won’t Debate

Kyle Kashiv also challenged Cameron Kasky to a debate and, at first, Cameron agreed, although we can all see from his Twitter exchanges with Cameron, he would be in over his head. He quickly withdrew when Kyle retweeted a student tweet complaining about clear backpacks violating students’ rights. Kyle added this line to the RT: “Instead let’s violate our Constitution?”

Cameron said “that was low” so he pulled out of the debate. It was a lame excuse but he is only 18. We all know the real reason he won’t debate Kyle.

Ben Shapiro weighed in on that.

Your call, @cameron_kasky, but I’m rather confused as to why @kylekashuv responding to the argument of a victim’s family member in perfectly polite political fashion is some sort of egregious sin. https://t.co/oHeHfAFJbu — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 27, 2018

David Hogg has still not responded to Kyle Kashuv’s call to debate him. In a tweet he wrote, “Yes I’ve had to debate things like gun control in Speech and Debate in Public Forum for the past 4 years.”

That’s all he said, no response to Kyle’s challenge.

Just for fun, here is a tweet from crazy Maxine, the Democrat rock star:

You’re absolutely right. How many more kids need to bring missiles to school before we slap some common sence restrictions on these things!?? Gosh you kids are smart. — Maxine Waters PAC (@MaxinePWaters) March 27, 2018

Does this mean my children can’t even bring their RPG’s to school? Wow, too strict Maxine. Lighten up.