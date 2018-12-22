Anti-Man Hirono Says Trump Blaming Dems for Shutdown Is “Bulls**t”

We all fondly remember Senator Mazie Hirono who famously told men to “just shut up” as she maligned Justice Kavanaugh with no evidence. She also explained recently that Democrats — like her — are too knowledgeable and smart. In other words, us dopes just don’t get it.

You won’t be disappointed by her latest. Democrats won’t negotiate on the wall and this shutdown is the Schumer Shutdown. He would rather allow 50,000 anonymous people a month pour over our borders, some of whom are criminals, terrorists, communists, and deadbeats. Her response to that is, “Any effort on [Trump’s] part to blame the Democrats will be such bullshit, that as I said before, I would hardly be able to stand it.”

Ah, we can hardly stand you too, silly.

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) on Democrats shutting down the government: “Any effort on [Trump’s] part to blame the Democrats will be such bullshit, that as I said before, I would hardly be able to stand it.” pic.twitter.com/u7iHkAwbbd — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 22, 2018

Hugh Hewitt is absolutely correct when he says the fault lies with Chucky because he’s afraid of his [commie] base which “wants zero border security funding.”

It’s all on Chucky, period.

Bottom line: @chuckschumer is closing the government and creating genuine hardship for hundreds of thousands of federal employees b/c he’s afraid of his “base” which wants zero border security funding. It’s all on @chuckschumer, period. https://t.co/MYz5nWi5TF — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) December 22, 2018