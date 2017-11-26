Anti-Police, Anti-Country, Colin Kaepernick Sought After for the Big Screen

It really pays in the world of the hard-left now in control of the Democrat Party to be anti-police, anti-flag, anti-country and to protest Thanksgiving and oppressive America. Just ask Colin Kaepernick, the former 49er QB who is a hero of the hard-left.

Without the looks or the charm, he is currently being sought after for the big screen to make an appearance in a comedy with ex-basketball pro Shaquille O’Neal and NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving are in the movie.

A well known casting director, Victoria Thomas, in the industry posted on a message board for managers and agents last week, asking for a representative of the former NFL quarterback, according to TMZ.

The casting director in question is currently working on the movie Uncle Drew starring comedians Nick Kroll and LilRel Howery.

Thomas is known for her work on Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight and Blood Diamond.

Marxist Kaepernick pretends disrespecting the flag is a protest against oppressive police. His allies in the hard-left world, including Linda Sarsour and his radical Islamic girlfriend, belie his fake excuse.

“I’m going to continue to stand with the people that are being oppressed,” Kaepernick said.

The movie will open June 29, 2018.