Anti-Semite Ilhan Omar to Fundraise for CAIR

The reason CAIR is allowed to operate in the United States and exert influence over American politics is directly attributable to their benefactors — the Democratic [Socialist] Party. It isn’t the moderate Muslims they support either. It’s the radical Muslims. It also isn’t the moderate Muslims running for office, we would welcome them. It’s the radical leftist Islamists who are in office with many more running each election.

CAIR was founded by The Muslim Brotherhood’s Hamas — both are terrorist organizations. The Brotherhood is the political grandaddy of Hamas, the militants.

The problem with these leftist Islamists is their hard-left politics which their radical view of Islam embraces.

ANTI-SEMITE OMAR TO FUNDRAISE FOR THE MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD’S CAIR

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar is scheduled to raise money in March with the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

Omar will be the keynote speaker at CAIR’s 4th Annual Valley Banquet on March 23 to discuss advancing justice and empowering Muslims, according to the invitation.

CAIR is incredibly anti-American.

Hassan Shibly, the chief executive director for CAIR-Florida, will also be speaking at the event. Shibly has emphatically stated that Hezbollah and Hamas are not terrorist organizations although they clearly are, reported Jordan Schachtel at Conservative Review.

Hussam Ayloush, the chief executive director for CAIR-LA, who is hosting the event, compared the state of Israel to the Islamic State during a speech in April. He has called the Israeli Jews “Zionazi.” He is no fan of America either. He says the U.S. partners with Israel in crimes against Muslims.

Shibley has repeatedly echoed those sentiments and spread propaganda describing U.S. armed forces as radical terrorists.

The U.S. Department of Justice listed CAIR as an unindicted co-conspirator in funding millions of dollars to the terrorist organization Hamas. Additionally, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) named CAIR a terrorist organization along with al-Qaeda and ISIS in 2014.

Omar is an anti-Semite.

Minnesota congresswoman Omar has made anti-Semitic comments and is a supporter of the anti-Israel BDS movement. She is also on record implying Israel is not a democracy and gave an interview to a host that referred to Israel as the “Jewish ISIS.”

Meanwhile, she sent a letter to the judge in the case of nine ISIS terrorists on trial, asking for their freedom.

Omar and Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, became America’s first Muslim congresswomen when sworn into office in January. They are both anti-Semites.

THE RISE OF ISLAM IN AMERICA

As we reported, a reception held on January 10th was hosted by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in Arlington, Virginia to honor of Rep. Andre Carson (D-Inc.) and the two Muslim Freshmen in Congress, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Rep. Ilhan Abdullahi Omar (D-Minn.).

CAIR’s National Director Nihad Awad declared that President Trump’s “campaign” of “hateful and bigoted attacks” against the Muslim community over the last three years has ignited a fire underneath the feet of the American-Muslim community to run for public offices – and win.

The numbers in office are growing

As a result, he said, more than 270 Muslims ran for public office and won 131. Usually, about 40 run for office.

Awad mentioned that they’ve gone from spending half a million dollars in political contributions for political candidates to EIGHTEEN MILLION DOLLARS.

“Our community has started to engage in the political process the way it should be,” Awad declared.

Carson praised CAIR for fighting against “Islamophobia” and working with law enforcement to educate them on the “toxicities of Islamophobia.”

“Toxicities” in his mind, based on his history, would include ignoring radical Islam. Carson called the hard-left Keith Ellison “Superman” and praised Rashida and Omar. He hopes they will one day be Speaker of the House.

“We’ve got firepower in Congress. We’ve got sister Rashida in the House, and she’s tough,” he continued, referring to Tlaib’s profanity-laced attack against President Trump after she was sworn into Congress. He said, “We stand with her.”

They hope to have at least 35 Muslims by 2030.

Carson said it was nice to have three Muslims in Congress, but said he won’t rest “until 2020 when we have 5 more members of Congress,” and then 10 more by 2022 or 2024.

“In 2030 we may have about 30, 35 Muslims in Congress,” he added. Then Carson shared an even greater vision – Muslims as chairpersons, Speaker of the House, senators, governors, vice-president, and even President of the United States.

Speaking to his fellow Muslims, he said, “Each and every one of us has a directive to represent Islam and let the world know that Muslims are here to stay, Muslims are part of America, and we will have a Muslim caucus that is sizable and that is formidable.”

THE HATE AMERICA AND ISRAEL INTERVIEW

In 2013, Ilhan Omar interviewed with loon Ahmed Tharwat. Why he even had a show is a mystery. The entire interview was a hate America, hate Israel fest. They both laughed at the idea of Hezbollah and al Qaeda as terrorists.

At one point of the interview, Tharwat said Al-Shabab, Hezbollah, and Al-Qaeda are Arabic words that are showcased as wrong or evil. Omar replied while laughing, “These words don’t really mean anything evil right?”

When the host said “Al-Shabab” means the “Youth”, Omar laughed, implying that the terrorist organization that often recruits child soldiers and is responsible for killing thousands of innocent people in East Africa is harmless.

Omar and Tharawt agreed in their discussion together that the United States is to blame for terrorism. Alarmingly, Omar is now serving on the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, while holding pro-Islamic terror and anti-American sentiments.

.@IlhanMN does not believe her community should have to answer for terrorism

That is fair

But a large number of Somalis from MN joined terror groups

In 2013 she blames the US for terrorism

She laughs about Al Qaeda & Hezbollah being demonized

