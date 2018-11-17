Anti-Semitic Congresswoman Wants to Wear Her Headscarf in Chambers

Democrats are attempting to overhaul a centuries-old rule banning hats in an effort to accommodate lawmakers who wear religious headwear. A new Muslim congresswoman wants to wear her headgear in Chambers, overturning 181 years of tradition.

Hats have been banned from the House chamber for 181 years, but a new joint proposal from Democratic [Marxist] leader Nancy Pelosi (Calif.), future Rules Committee Chairman and leftist Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) and far-left Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is looking to change that, according to Roll Call.

Ilhan Omar is the first Somali-American in Congress, and she and Michigan Rep.-elect Rashida Tlaib (D) will be the first Muslim women in Congress.

Omar wears a headscarf. She expects Congress to change tradition for her. She is the first member of Congress to wear a religious headscarf.

The Somali congresswoman has an interesting background. She is accused of marrying her brother while married to someone else, likely to scam immigration law. She’s also an anti-Semite. Her seat is known as the anti-Israel seat.

When Omar ran for office, she said she was opposed to the BDS movement which originated with the terrorist organization Hamas. Now that she is in office, she said she supports it. As Scott Johnson says on the Powerline Blog: And here is the sequel that may come as a surprise to voters who get their news from the Star Tribune: “With Election Now Over, Ilhan Omar Voices BDS Support.”

Rashida has no use for Israel either. She celebrated her win [she ran unopposed] wrapped in a Palestinian flag.

Democrats have no regard for our traditions. The change in headgear will happen because Omar will claim it’s freedom of religion and all will capitulate.

