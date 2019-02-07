Anti-Semitic Rep Omar Hates Trump, Covington Boys, Is Pro-Maduro

Rep. Ilhan Omar was her characteristic self as were her comrades during the President’s State of the Union. They were dressed in the mandatory suffragette white. Apparently, Democrat women can’t vote. Who knew?

They behaved badly during the SOTU, making faces, mocking the President, laughing, chatting with each other, glowering over the idea that we are a free country that shouldn’t allow infanticide and would be better off with borders.

Omar spoke about the SOTU after the speech and was her usual nasty self.

SOCIALISTS THINK IT’S A LAUGHING MATTER

When the President spoke against Socialism during the State of the Union, he said, “America will never be a Socialist country.”

“Here in the United States, we are alarmed by the new calls to adopt socialism in our country,” he said. “America was founded on liberty and independence, and not government coercion, domination, and control. We are born free and we will stay free. Tonight, we renew our resolve that America will never be a socialist country.”

To Rep. Ilhan Omar and her comrades in Congress — Pressley, Tliab, and Ocasio-Cortez — it was an opportunity to mock the President and laugh.

Asked by program host Amy Goodman during a Democracy Now interview to respond to those remarks, Omar said, “Most of us were laughing when he made the comments around socialism.”

“What we advocate for – what Bernie, myself, you know, Alexandria, Rashida, what we advocate for is an America that is prosperous, an America that makes sure that everybody has access to jobs, everybody has access to housing, everybody has access to healthcare.”

Apparently, she is unaware of the fact that we are prosperous and everyone does have access to housing, healthcare, and jobs. They might have to work for it and that seems to be what Omar finds objectionable.

“They were advocating,” she continued, for a country where people are not dying because they can’t afford insulin or because “they don’t have a home and they’re freezing outside.”

What is she talking about? There are homeless who choose to be homeless. Not everyone will help themselves.

She is a liar like most of the leftists.

Space cadet Omar said Trump seems to be removed from reality when it came to such issues.

The anti-American witch is insufferable. Watch:

Omar is a horrible American who works against our interests on every issue. She also is believed to have married her brother in a possible immigration scam. Why is no one investigating this?

SHE’S ANTI-COVINGTON SCHOOL BOYS

The Minnesota representative is under threat of a lawsuit for her vile comments against the Covington Catholic School boys. She doubled down after receiving the threatening letter.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, an anti-Semitic Socialist, also appears to be anti-Christian in many of the things she says and does. She is under threat of a lawsuit for comments she made smearing the Covington Catholic School boys. She won’t back down and she’s still accusing them falsely.

BREAKING: Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who was one of the 50 people receiving legal letters from Covington, refuses to apologize to the Covington Catholic kids who she falsely smeared pic.twitter.com/Fph155s3IO — BNL NEWS (@BreakingNLive) February 6, 2019

SHE WANTS TO ABOLISH ICE, CALLING IT A DEPORTATION FORCE

The anti-American wants open borders and continuously maligns our border agents and ICE.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley and Ilhan Omar are calling on Congress to cut funding for the Trump administration’s “deportation force.” https://t.co/NCPioUxpTL — POLITICO (@politico) February 7, 2019

Omar likes to invent and seems incapable of telling the truth. Her latest is to claim that refugees who are detained are “tortured.”

SHE’S PRO-MADURO

Worth noting that some of the socialist Dems (such as Rep. Ilhan Omar) have been using this same ridiculous and false claim to defend the Maduro regime. https://t.co/8RgiPUkAM7 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) February 7, 2019

RUINING THE CULTURE

She wants biological males to compete in women’s sports and is pushing Keith Ellison, a fellow leftist, now Minnesota AG, to investigate. The woman wants to ruin our culture.

Ilhan Omar Wants USA Powerlifting Investigated for Banning Biological Males from Competing in Women’s Events https://t.co/LWiLQywFzC Dems have lost their damn minds! When China starts to put all men in Olympic women’s sports what then? Thinking you’re a woman doesn’t mean u are! — Dana (@sparkey909w) February 7, 2019