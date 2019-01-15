Anti-Semitic Socialist Rep Tlaib Dines with Hezbollah Advocate

After her swearing-in, freshman congresswoman Rashida Tlaib hosted a private dinner with her friends and family. It included Abbas Hamideh, an anti-Semite and Hezbollah supporter. Hezbollah is a powerful, Iran-backed terror organization which exists solely to destroy Israel.

Tlaib, a radical member of the new socialist bloc in Congress, is the first Palestinian elected to Congress and she hates Israel.

Hamideh founded Al-Awda, the Palestine Right to Return Coalition, which opposes Israel’s right to exist. Hamideh is a vocal supporter of Hezbollah and its leader Hassan Nasrallah. Dishonestly, he claims Jews have no history in Israel and should “go back to Brooklyn.”

Why does Tlaib back an advocate of terror and how much influence will he exert over Tlaib?

Tlaib has a lot of very bad friends and you can read about that at the Clarion Project. One of her friends is CAIR, a Hamas-tied anti-American group.

More than 200,000 Americans launched a petition to impeach her after her recent “motherf***er” rant against the President, but no one will do it. She could threaten to kill the President, and it wouldn’t matter.

I was honored to be at Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib swearing in ceremony in #Detroit and private dinner afterward with the entire family, friends and activists across the country. #Palestine #TweetYourThobe #RashidaTlaib pic.twitter.com/caJPN12ODX — Abbas Hamideh (@Resistance48) January 12, 2019

THIS IS HER ANTI-SEMITIC FRIEND’S GROUP

Readers can find out more on this link. In the clips, the terror lovers chant that Israel is an occupier, a terrorist state, and they must be destroyed.

Read more about Palestine here.





