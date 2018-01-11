Anti-Trump Author Michael Wolff Withers Under Meghan McCain’s Questioning

Meghan McCain absolutely destroyed Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff over his flimsy research and plethora of errors during an episode of The View. He tried to say he “scooped” the naysayers in the media and that is why they are questioning his assertion which are generously laced with flowery language and his adept mind-reading skills.

He interrupted her at one point to say “Let’s remember who my credibility is being questioned by”. She came back at him, “Let me finish, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, New York Times’ John Martin, David Brooks, CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, Tony Blair, Tom Barrack, Kate Walsh, Anna Wintour, all denying quotes.”

He was flummoxed and only responded on one error — mixing up Mike and Mark Berman. He dodged the rest.

Meghan McCain said about those who allowed him in the White House in the first place, “I didn’t say they weren’t idiots for letting you around.” She added that she was confused if he was friends with Ailes and Bannon beforehand. Why did they dish to him?

As it turns out it was an off-the-record dinner he wrote about without shame. It’s his modus operandi.

He is the new Kitty Kelley. His book might make interesting reading for some but it’s so full of holes, it’s impossible to know what is accurate and what isn’t. Read it as you would The Enquirer.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>