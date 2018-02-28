Anti-White, Anti-American Lawyer Wins $180K Over Hijabs and Mugshots

Lawyer Tahanie Aboushi represented three women since 2014 who were forced to take off their hijabs for mugshots. Each woman won a settlement for $60,000 apiece for a total of $180,000.

Aboushi is a close family friend of Socialist Linda Sarsour, a pro-Sharia, terror-tied agitator.

Aboushi’s brother Oday was a 2013 N.Y. Jets draft pick. Both he and his sister are viciously anti-Israel and rabidly express their views on Twitter. They have close ties to the terror-connected group CAIR.

The radicals in CAIR sue anyone who doesn’t agree with them. They also use lawsuits as a means to set policy and push their extreme agenda.

In this recent case, a teen claimed to have felt “exposed, violated and distraught” for having to remove her headpiece. She was allegedly upset since it went on for approximately 20 minutes while policemen and prisoners watched.

After the first case, an order was issued in March 2015 which changed the policy for people who refused to take off their headscarves. Officers now have to detail to people that the NYPD provides the choice for private photos – without the hijab. The photos can be taken in another room with an officer of the same gender.

The teen’s lawyer, Tahanie Aboushi, filed two other cases with women from 2015 and 2016 incidents.

Why does NYC and the NYPD have to pay $180,000 to these lawbreakers? It’s absurd. Undoubtedly, the communist mayor pressed for a settlement, based on his past history.

Look a How This Anti-American, Anti-White Lawyer Thinks

Check out her commie, anti-Israel brother Oday Aboushi leading the children with a commie fist.

Unsurprisingly, she pushes open borders policies.