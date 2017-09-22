Antifa Announcs ‘Deface Columbus Day’ on October 9

An Antifa group based in New York called the Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement has declared October 9th as ‘Deface Columbus Day’. They put out a call to action on far-left websites, claiming it’s ‘going down’ and comrades should ‘decorate’ their parks and neighborhoods, damaging statues.

The group defines themselves as anarcho-communists. According to their Twitter page, they are a’ political movement dedicated to freeing people from bondage and building resistance’.

Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement

They have a promotional video for their ‘Deface Columbus Day’.

While the media pretends the radical KKK and Neo-Nazis are the extremists we need to worry about, violent leftists like the Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement are talking about destroying the “American plantation” and killing people. They have a presence on social media and the mainstream media protects them.

Antifa are serious about burning down the plantation but they are ignored by Democrats.

