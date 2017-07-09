Antifa, Anti-Trump Sheep Blindly Applaud Speech of Hitler Quotes

This is the best video of the day!

Chicago communist anti-fascists held an “Impeach Trump Now!” rally this week and they were all hyped.

A clever pro-Trump supporter named Shad decided to have some fun. He went to the rally and gave a speech filled with Adolf Hitler quotes. Some were slightly changed to bring the quotes up-to-date.

The leftist steeple applauded with zest

They didn’t know the quotes all came from Hitler but they agree with everything he said, especially the class warfare.

Anti-Fascist, Trump protesters applaud speech comprised entirely of Hitler quotes. This is the best thing on the internet today😂 pic.twitter.com/HD2CPusckI — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) July 8, 2017