Antifa, Anti-Trump Sheep Blindly Applaud Speech of Hitler Quotes

S. Noble
This is the best video of the day!

Chicago communist anti-fascists held an “Impeach Trump Now!” rally this week and they were all hyped.

A clever pro-Trump supporter named Shad decided to have some fun. He went to the rally and gave a speech filled with Adolf Hitler quotes. Some were slightly changed to bring the quotes up-to-date.

The leftist steeple applauded with zest

They didn’t know the quotes all came from Hitler but they agree with everything he said, especially the class warfare.

