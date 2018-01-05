Antifa/BAMN Terrorist Has to Fork Over $11K+ to Former Republican Berkeley College President

Berkeley College Republicans’ former president, Troy Worden, filed a motion at the end of November against Yvette Felarca, an organizer for national activist group By Any Means Necessary [Antifa], asking for more than $100,000 worth of damages.

The release alleged that Felarca filed a “frivolous” restraining order against Worden that restricted his First and Second Amendment rights and “made it difficult” for him to walk around campus to attend his classes.

Felarca, a middle school teacher, was ordered to pay Worden’s legal fees. She also dropped a demand for a permanent restraining order against the ex-leader of the GOP group.

Felarca filed for a civil harassment restraining order against Worden in September, claiming he was stalking her by following her around on the UC Berkeley campus, taking a selfie with her and appearing at By Any Means Necessary’s events. Worden denied any wrongdoing.

Antifa and their adjuncts like BAMN do not want to be filmed as they commit crimes and limit the rights of others.

The judge ruled that the restraining order had not been filed in good faith.

The teacher of young children filed the frivolous lawsuit to deprive Worden of his free speech. Antifa/BAMN are against free speech and believe anyone on the right is a fascist, even as they themselves act out the part of fascists.

This is the second time she has had to pay up because she is abusing the court system to further her fascist causes.

BAMN/Antifa are violent communist groups with chapters on school campuses and the movement is growing.

They are bringing their radical indoctrination into the classroom and they are running their radical communists and anarchists for positions in the National Education Association.

BAMN is only one of the groups active within both the National Education Association — the nation’s largest teacher’s union — as well as with local and regional teacher’s unions in Michigan and California, The Daily Caller reported.

Last year, 17 different BAMN members ran for elected positions on the Detroit Federation of Teachers, according to a newsletter sent out by the DFT. BAMN also ran five candidates for different national leadership positions with the NEA in 2017.

The FBI and DHS told Barack Obama in April, 2016 that these groups are committing “domestic terrorist violence.” They are growing and no one is stopping them so far.

BAMN or By Any Means Necessary, an Antifa franchise, was behind riots in Berkeley, Sacramento and other locales. Dozens of public school teachers are among its members, including its most prominent leaders.

BAMN’s most prominent organizer is publicity hound Yvette Felarca, a Berkeley middle school teacher and pro-violence militant.

She proudly defends her group’s acts of violence.

BAMN was founded by the Revolutionary Workers League, an openly Marxist organization, in 1995.

One of BAMN’s founding members is on record identifying as a NAMBLA member, calling the pro-pedophilia group the victim of a “witch-hunt.” (Read TheDC’s full story on the ties between NAMBLA and BAMN here.)

Antifa Protester Yvette Felarca Says Violence Against The Far-Right Is ‘Not A Crime’ https://t.co/Suct04T9vR pic.twitter.com/EF7O8tyLMw — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 20, 2017