Authorities uncovered an Antifa-linked cache of weapons of mass destruction in Thuringia, Germany, according to local media.

According to Welt Am Sonntag, German police found a hundred pounds of chemicals, high-explosives, and a mobile bomb factory. German authorities are playing it down according to the publication.

Bodo Ramelow, Thuringia’s Minister-President and a member of Die Linke (The Left Party), gave one of the two individuals accused of being linked to the materials a democracy award for their commitment to taking on ‘Neo-Nazis’, according to WAS.

The German government feels the right wing is the problem and are only now beginning to understand the danger of the left. This is how they got into trouble in the 1920s and 1930s.

A Left Party parliamentarian Katharina König-Preuss, whose “anti-fascist” credentials are displayed prominently on her Twitter account, has found her reputation damaged. She is friends with one of the accused.

One of the two accused, a 31-year-old wheelchair user, told WAS that the “plot allegations are total humbug, but that’s all I’m going to say.”

Police found quantities of butyric acid in the accused’s home, which WAS describes as “a malodorous chemical often used in attacks on political opponents” in Germany.

But he claims the acid was for his mother, to be used as “pesticides against voles and moles”.

