Antifa Plans Nationwide ‘Deface Columbus Day’ Monday

The NYC-based Antifa group, Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement (RAM), made the announcement on Thursday, September 21, calling on Antifa groups nationwide to “decorate” their neighborhoods.

RAM is “an extremely militant group that advocates for the violent redistribution of property” and for “the abolition of gender.”

We already posted their Communist call to action video but here it is again.

There are guards protecting many of the Christopher Columbus statues throughout the nation because leftist thugs are planning to deface them. They have called for thugs nationwide to damage or destroy the statues.

.@washingtonpost article about Columbus statues being targeted omits #Antifa‘s call for campaign to deface them. https://t.co/3xEs3CZWOR pic.twitter.com/O49JOU5jqU — Far Left Watch (@FarLeftWatchOrg) October 8, 2017

It’s not only going on in New York but all leftist groups uniting to deface the statues are part of the Marxist cultural revolution.

Leftists in the West are particularly active, where the Aztlan are headquartered.

Colorada is a hotspot.

News 5 spoke with a representative from a new socialist group, Pueblo Socialists, who plan to join other radicals to protest Columbus Day and statues dedicated to him.

A member of the group Domhnall O’Durnion went through the usual exaggerated and one-sided blather to turn people against the man who was the first to discover the continent in any meaningful way.

“Christopher Columbus, in history, he is responsible for the genocide and enslavement of Native American peoples,” O’Durnion said.

The group tweeted about their upcoming demonstration and that post was liked and retweeted by Colorado Springs Antifa and the Colorado Springs Democratic Socialists of America according to local News 5.

The purpose of these often violent protests is to turn Americans against tradition and towards “indigenous peoples” which includes a lot of fake Native Americans, illegal immigrants or Mexican Chicanos who want to take back the West.

They have already taken over California.

O’Durnion compared the Columbus statue to one of Hitler.

“We don’t have statues of Adolf Hitler, we don’t have statues of any other genocidal enslaver of peoples.”

Los Angeles and other cities have already replaced Columbus Day with “Indigenous Peoples Day” and Pittsburgh is talking about replacing it.

A hard-left group called, transformColumbusday.org, is promoting the cause and is supported by Die de la Raza, a very radical Atzlan group. La Raza anything is bad for America.

This is more of the Marxist cultural war against traditional America.

They link to other radical, hard-left groups who continue the lies.

In case you doubt who is behind these Communist lunatics, check out their recruitment video.