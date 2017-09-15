Antifa Prof at John Jay Loves Teaching Future Dead Cops

Mike Isaacson, a communist professor of economics at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a co-founder of the Antifa organization Smash Racism D.C., promotes political violence.

In a series of tweets, he laughed at dead police officers. He’s proud of it.

On Twitter, he wrote the following statement is his response to the tweet:

During an interview with The Hill Thursday, he promoted political violence.

“The justification [of the use of violence] is that Nazi ideology at its very core is founded on violence and on wielding power by any means,” Isaacson said.

The police union wants him fired and John Jay is rolling in his grave.

Isaacson is the author of some hard-left pieces, one being Communists and the Fight for Jobs and Revolution.

One student rated him on rate my professors as knowledgeable but “scatter-brained” with a strange rating scale and attendance optional.

This professor is not only a violent Antifa, he’s literally insane.

There is no question that Antifa want dead cops.