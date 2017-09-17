Antifa Prof Who Loves “Teaching Future Dead Cops” Says It’s “Good” to Kill a Cop

The Antifa-Communist professor at John Jay College, who said he loves teach “future dead cops,” has a history of tweets praising the killing of cops, jokes about executing his students and encouraging violence against political opponents.

Anyone who is not a communist, he believes, is a fascist.

Here are some examples of tweets via Far Left Watch.

Assata Shakur aka Joanne Chesimard, a criminal and sadistic killer, murdered a state trooper in 1973. She’s a leftist hero and was honored by the Women’s March. He really wanted her to lecture at John Jay so he could say her murdering an innocent officer was “good”.

This lunatic “professor” has been put on administrative leave but he really needs to be fired and have his teaching license taken away.

Here is another tweet about dead cops.

What’s even the point of a cop that isn’t dead? — Mike Isaacson (@VulgarEconomics) August 16, 2017

He also jokes about executing his students.

“Weren’t you my econ professor?”

“See? You had the opportunity.”

*blade drops* — Mike Isaacson (@VulgarEconomics) August 23, 2017

Anyone who is not a communist is a fascist to this guy.

Anti-communism is code for fascism https://t.co/0LbqjEoF4D — Mike Isaacson (@VulgarEconomics) October 22, 2016

Next is his view of violence. Twitter sees no reason to shut him down.

Violence is what protects your ability to be nonviolent. If you can say the troops fight for your freedom, you can say the same of antifa. — Mike Isaacson (@VulgarEconomics) August 20, 2017

Dan Bongiono describes this man exactly.

.@dbongino to @VulgarEconomics: “I dare you to look into the eyes of those kids who will never, ever see their parents again.” pic.twitter.com/ETHwrpDqUu — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 17, 2017