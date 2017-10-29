Antifa, “Resistance”, Promise Civil War on Wednesday, “More Dangerous Than ISIS”

On Wednesday, Antifa, with support from Black Lives Matter, the Revolutionary Communist Party and other leftists in the “Resistance” are planning to start a civil war to overturn the United States government. As one might expect, the media is blaming the President for this.

The groups are part of the “Resistance” and say they must “end the fascist regime”. Hillary Clinton, Hollywood, and many other Democrats have joined the same “Resistance”.

If you think these madmen can be taken lightly, that’s a mistake. They have big money behind them and are forming “cells” throughout the nation and chapters on hundreds of college campuses with the help of communist professors.

On the same day, the Department of Defense will run a solar-storm blackout drill. That should be interesting and could lead to more looting, more property damage and terror.

One of the former members recently said in an interview that he left Antifa because they are a terror movement more dangerous than ISIS.

Shayne Hunter told news.au that he established a far-left, violent Antifa movement in Australia and four years later, he quit.

They legitimize violence.

Hunter detailed his journey from radicalization to the realization the group is a terror group. A lot of damaged people are members, he said, and they have a “paramilitary mindset”.

From Mr. Hunter’s interview:

It’s more dangerous than ISIS, he said.

I was ideologically possessed for four years. I would speak louder on public transport so people could hear me speak, hoping they would hear my message.

The radical left of Antifa presents itself as being about compassion and empathy; it’s a Trojan horse. All conversations are about entitlement and rights, not responsibility. When these people talk about freedom, they really mean freedom from responsibility.

Often the people who are drawn to this cult don’t have a strong identity outside it. I’m not a psychologist but, like ISIS, it gives people a sense of belonging to something and having purpose.

A ‘social justice warrior’ cringe video appeared on my social media feed. I didn’t watch it at first. A couple of weeks later it popped up again so I pressed play. It was like seeing the entire cult through an outside lens. It woke me up. I realised that everything I had started to believe was wrong.

You don’t know humiliation until you’ve left a cult; I wasted four years of my life…

…Antifa would say there is nothing good about Australian society. Their minds project that belief, and everything is filtered through this ideology.

Without doubt it’s a huge and growing threat to Australian society. It’s a miserable mindset. When I got out of it and stopped feeling oppressed, I finally felt like I could take control of my life. That’s what I intend to do now.”

