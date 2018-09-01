Antifa Says Trump, His Supporters Are Nazis They Have to Kill

By
S.Noble
-
0

Antifa, who describe themselves as Communist-Anarchists, says Trump and his supporters are Nazis. What’s more, the only way they can deal with the Nazis is with “violence” and “to kill them”.

When one was asked how many Nazis there are, he said, “500.” The interviewer asked if that was all and he said, ‘no, those are only the ones who registered.’

Really? Where do you go to register as a Nazi? The Nazi registration bureau?

The many signs reading, “NO!” are the work of domestic terrorist Bill Ayers. The Revolutionary Communist Party was also present.

These are the people Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon support. This is the Democrat army.

Cuomo now says he didn’t say what he says in this clip.

Don  Lemon loves Antifa too.

IN CASE YOU WONDER ABOUT FUNDING

In case you’re wondering about funding, one of the funders is George Soros who apparently doesn’t always pay up.

