AOC Goes Bonkers Over Burger-gate 🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔

By
S.Noble
-
0

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., lashed out at a person taking a picture of her “creepily” while she was at a restaurant with her Chief of Staff who was eating a big, fat, juicy hamburger. When freelance reporter Jack Posobiec mocked the people taking photos of them eating, she went bonkers on him and unleashed the Twitter mob. AOC thought he was stalking her.

What precipitated this was AOC’s appearance just days ago, on a silly late night show, Showtime’s “Desus & Mero.” During the silly chatter, she questioned people having burgers for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. She’s the “boss” and she does want it to stop. The Socialist princess says these things half-jokingly.

Also, prior to that, in her Green New Deal FAQ, she referenced “getting rid” of “farting cows” to fight climate change. She was half serious even though she claims now to have been joking.

“Tonight a dude was creepily (and obviously) taking a picture of me while pretending he wasn’t and I had to break his imaginary fourth wall and say ‘Hi! I’m a person! This is weird!’” she tweeted.

Caleb Hull posted the picture of Ocasio-Cortez and Chief of Staff Saikat Chakrabarti eating at a local restaurant.

At least no one was chanting, threatening, and abusing her as they do to Republicans.

THE FLIPPING OUT BEGINS

AOC FIRES AWAY

O-Cortez is an attention hog who ran for office but don’t take a picture of her unless it’s to compliment her. She gets angry a lot.

Posobiec explained he was mocking the people stalking her.

THIS IS WHY SHE ACCUSED OANN HOST JACK POSOBIEC OF STALKING HER

Posobiec called it burger-gate as a form of satire. But AOC went bonkers on him.

Leave a Reply