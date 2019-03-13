AOC Made a Fool of Herself Grilling the Wells Fargo CEO

Socialist babe Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) made a fool of herself to any informed viewer and people with brains during the grilling of the Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan.

DOPEY QUESTION NUMBER ONE

One question she asked was, “Why was the bank involved in the caging of children and financing the caging of children, to begin with?”

Sloan shut that question down, saying, “I don’t know how to answer that question because we weren’t.”

OCommie-Cortez is a supporter of Nicolas Maduro, dictator of Venezuela, and doesn’t understand a lot of things.

Blaming the bank for something done by a company they loaned money to is like saying a bank that loans money to someone for a car should be liable for damages if that person gets drunk and drives their car into someone’s home. Additionally, no children were kept in cages. There are fences in the temporary detention area. Besides all that, the President is following the process set up by Barack Obama.

This took place during a House Financial Services Committee Hearing on Tuesday.

The woman lies and grossly misunderstands the facts, but she never changes. She keeps saying ridiculous things. She did once say she wanted to be morally right over factually correct, but she should first worry about facts since she is not our moral arbiter.

DOPEY QUESTION NUMBER TWO

Her next question was even more embarrassing. She asked, “Should Wells Fargo be held responsible for the damages incurred by Climate Change due to the financing of fossil fuels and these projects?”

“I don’t know how’d you calculate that Congresswoman,” Sloan responded.

She then explained badly. “Say from spills, or when we have to reinvest in infrastructure building sea walls from the erosion of, um, from the erosion of infrastructure or cleanups, wildfires, etc.”

Sloan was dumbfounded, probably because it’s not true. “Related to that pipeline? I’m not aware that there’s been any of what you’ve described that’s occurred that’s related to that pipeline.”

Cortez interrupted, talking over him, asking another idiotic question, “How about, uh, the cleans up from the leaks of the Dakota Access pipeline?”

“I’m not aware of the leaks associated with the Dakota Access pipeline that you’re describing,” Sloan responded.

HERE COMES HER HYPOTHETICAL IDIOCY

Since none of that was true, she asked a hypothetical question, “So, hypothetically, if there was a leak from the Dakota Access pipeline, why shouldn’t Wells Fargo pay for the clean up of it since it paid for the construction of the pipeline itself?”

He landed a bomb on her with, “…we don’t operate the pipeline, we provide financing to the company that’s operating the pipeline.”

This is the ridiculous argument the left uses to sue gun manufacturers and retailers. They want them to be responsible for any bad act a criminal commits with their gun, even if the sale was according to the law.

AOC is a dumb bunny, but she has smart, hard-left people behind her and is popular with the youth.

Watch: