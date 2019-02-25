AOC slams “failing” Feinstein’s proposals as “frankly going to KILL us”

While cooking chili and addressing supporters during an Instagram live stream Sunday evening, Ocasio-Cortez expressed her unhappiness with Feinstein without mentioning her name.

She slammed her! In a clip with children that has gone viral, Feinstein appears to gently rebuke a group of kids and adults urging her to support the Green New Deal. As it turns out, that is not what happened. More on what really took place later.

The group of kids were indoctrinated by the Sunrise Movement and shamelessly exploited. The movement is hard-left. The group used a heavily redacted the clip to tell a lie and further divide the party. The leftists know that they can bring the moderate Democrats in with bullying or cutting their numbers by primarying them.

CORTEZ THINKS FEINSTEIN’S A FAILURE

OMao-Cortez went with the fake Feinstein story as she chopped vegetables and stuck them in the oven.

“Our planet is going to be a disaster, if we don’t change this ship around. There’s scientific consensus that the lives of children will be very difficult,” the dingbat Communist/Socialist says. She’s the little Eva Perón of the Bronx.

“That said, there are a lot of people that have been doing this work for decades that have proposed ambitious solutions for years and have not been listened to,” she added.

Cortez blasted Senator Feinstein, saying she has been “failing at the same things for 30 or 40 years.”

“So it’s not just, ‘I’ve been doing this for 30 years,’ so we need to listen to them because frankly people have been failing at the same things for 30 or 40 years. What we need to do is say, ‘What solutions have not been tried yet? And what ambitious scale have we not shot at yet.’ And let’s do it.”

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggests people shouldn’t have kids because of climate change, says it’s a “scientific consensus” that life will be hard for kids AOC takes a shot at Dianne Feinstein, suggests her proposals are “frankly going to kill us”pic.twitter.com/CabK4i0GmS — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 25, 2019

THERE ARE A LOT MORE CLIPS THAT TELL A DIFFERENT STORY

The Commie parents, who indoctrinated these kids, heavily edited the first video clip [which went viral] to make it appear as if Feinstein was rebuking the children in a condescending manner. The reality was quite different.

This is how @SenFeinstein reacted to children asking her to support the #GreenNewDeal resolution — with smugness + disrespect. This is a fight for our generation’s survival. Her reaction is why young people desperately want new leadership in Congress. pic.twitter.com/0zAkaxruMI — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) February 22, 2019

But here’s the kicker, Feinstein said she might vote for it. And she offered one kid an internship.

Don’t be punked by heavily edited video deza

Here’s the @SenFeinstein video threaded #DianneFeinstein To recap: she engaged on substance, told them she might vote “yes,” and OFFERED ONE OF THEM AN INTERNSHIP. pt 1 pic.twitter.com/30RxzugB7R — Risky Liberal (@RiskyLiberal) February 23, 2019

After Feinstein says there is no way to pay for it, one of the leftists in the clip says indignantly, “Yes there is.” [Of course there isn’t]

Here’s the @SenFeinstein video threaded #DianneFeinstein To recap: she engaged on substance, told them she might vote “yes,” and OFFERED ONE OF THEM AN INTERNSHIP. pt 1 pic.twitter.com/2Qgob2CH1V — Tommy MMXIXtopher (@tommyxtopher) February 23, 2019