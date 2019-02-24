AOC Suggests Republicans Will All Be Dead Soon

Just when you think she can’t sound dumber, she sounds dumber. She thinks Republicans and some of her elderly Democrat colleagues won’t have to deal with climate change because they’ll all be dead soon. That’s more like wishful thinking on her part.

She is a bona fide Communist and she’s stupid. The Green New Deal will “lift us up,” her Chief of Staff claims. How can it “lift us up” given the fact that it will immediately bankrupt the USA?

The woman is of the belief that she has connected the dots by declaring all of our lives will soon be controlled by her and the hard-left know nothing allies in her party.

Some people are aghast that we‘ve connected dots between environmental, econ, social, + racial justice in the #GreenNewDeal. Despite Flint, Standing Rock, Puerto Rico, Katrina, & WV, people desperately want us blind to the injustices of frontline communities. Here’s another ⬇️ https://t.co/u4tlWrsRmU — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 24, 2019

As the RNC Chair said, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to pass the # GreenNewDeal to affect “every choice that we make in our lives.” That’s the level of government control that she and the rest of the 2020 Democrats want.

SHE WILL CONTROL “EVERY CHOICE WE MAKE IN OUR LIVES”

On an ultra-silly show Thursday night, ‘Desus & Mero’, she explained her “farting cows” reference in her Green New Deal Overview/FAQ.

“And so it’s not to say you get rid of agriculture, it’s not to say we’re gonna force everybody to go vegan or anything crazy like that. But it’s to say, ‘Listen, we gotta address factory farming. Maybe we shouldn’t be eating a hamburger for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Like, let’s keep it real.’”

“We have to take a look at everything.”

“Slow down,” Desus joked.

“But we have to take a look at everything,” the hard-left politician continued, “and what we need to realize about climate change is about every choice that we make in our lives, you know?” [emphasis mine]

The Green New Deal isn’t an environmental plan, it covers every aspect of our lives, including child care, health care, jobs, and on and on. It is a Communist Manifesto.

The Democratic socialist also defended her call for a 70 percent marginal tax rate on incomes over $10 million.

“It really comes down to the question of, ‘Isn’t $10 million enough?’ Like, when does it stop?” she said. “At what point is it amoral that we’re building Jeff Bezos a helipad when we have the most amount of homeless people in New York City?”

She will not only steal oour money, but she will also be our moral arbiter. This is who the Democrat Party is now. They’re tyrants.

The left is really pushing this woman. A comic book has made this arrogant idiot into a “butt-kicking political superhero.”