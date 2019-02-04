AOC Was Honored to Chat with Anti-Semitic Communist Jeremy Corbyn

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.), aka AOC, on Sunday, tweeted it was an “honor to share such a lovely and wide-reaching conversation” with U.K. commie Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn about their common cause to take on billionaires, polluters, and “migrant baiters.”

Corbyn is also an anti-Semite.

It was an honor to share such a lovely and wide-reaching conversation with you, @jeremycorbyn! Also honored to share a great hope in the peace, prosperity, + justice that everyday people can create when we uplift one another across class, race, + identity both at home & abroad. https://t.co/7qnz42I8du — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 3, 2019

The charming little woman-child with the fly eyes is luring the fools into communism with the same drivel that always entices the uninformed, and envious, greedy virtue signalers. Her alliance with the leftist Corbyn is hardly surprising. The communist movement is running insidiously throughout the Western World.

Corbyn was a Communist spy in the 1980s. He calls himself a Democratic Socialist, but he’s a Communist like the rest of the Democratic Socialists who left socialist International because it wasn’t radical enough.

He was a great admirer of Hugo Chavez and supports Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela, as does Cortez.

The 66-year old radical socialist has spent his entire career of more than three decades as a hardcore leftist in the House of Commons. In 2015, he became the leader of the Opposition party, stunning Labour MPs.

Corbyn doesn’t have new ideas as some like to believe. He’s in the time warp of backward unionism and excessive spending. Like the left in this country, he takes real problems and finds bad solutions for them. If there is a housing problem, he enacts rent control or talks of seizing buildings from private owners. He wants to scrap university tuition and invent a peoples’ QE.

He advocates for the re-nationalization of public utilities and of the railways, combating corporate tax evasion and avoidance as an alternative to the government’s austerity program, a unilateral policy of nuclear disarmament, and reversing cuts to public sector and welfare funding made since 2010.

He’s anti-American, anti-Israel, anti-EU though he has no plans to leave it – just change it. The revolutionary is an anti-free market and thinks China is too engaged in a free market despite the fact that China’s government controls the economy and it’s not free at all. Oh, and he wants lots more refugees. Corbyn is Britain’s version of Bernie Sanders.