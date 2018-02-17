AP Admits Nikolas Cruz Was NOT a Member of a White Nationalist Group

The Associated Post has finally issued a correction about the Florida school killer Nikolas Cruz. He is NOT a member of a white nationalist group, they reported on Twitter.

The Sentinel reported that early on the 15th. What took the AP so long?

The Anti-Defamation League were the originators of the allegation based on a fake report they found on hoax site called 4-Chan.

White nationalist appears to have lied to the AP, other news outlets when he claimed that Florida school-shooting suspect was a member of his group. https://t.co/E09NtwL5qF — The Associated Press (@AP) February 17, 2018

THIS IS HOW THE SLIPPERY MEDIA IS REPORTING THE CLEAR NON-AFFILIATION (as of 11:15 a.m. EST)

The Chicago Tribune Saturday (CBS handled it the same way): White nationalist appears to disavow connection with Florida school shooting suspect …

Time hasn’t corrected this: Alleged Gunman Nikolas Cruz Was in White Supremacist Group | Time

The Independent has not corrected: Florida shooting: Leader of white nationalist group confirms suspect …

PBS, no correction: Leader of white nationalist group says Florida shooting suspect was a …

The Daily Beast, who were first out with the scandalous claims, edited their article but did not correct the record. They reported that Jordan Jereb walked back the claims. There was no appropriate correction.

CNN also ‘updated’ their article. They don’t bother issuing corrections.

Politico’s article explains how the media was fooled. The fact is the AP took the information from a 4-Chan hoax site given to them by the leftist ADL. It was then confirmed by a lying publicity hound who runs the white nationalist group. He is a hater and a criminal.

THE PHOTO OF CRUZ IN A MAGA HAT IS ALSO MISREPRESENTED

You won’t see a correction on the MAGA photo, but we will tell you the truth.

There is also an Instagram photo being spread around of a person, purportedly Nikolas Cruz, with his face wrapped in an Antifa banner and wearing a MAGA hat. Since Antifa and MAGA are opposing forces, it can’t be interpreted as support for Antifa or President Trump.

Cruz is a very confused, disturbed youth. He represents no one on the right or left except insane and evil people.

The NY Times reported that Instagram confirmed the account belonged to Nikolas Cruz. There was another bizarre Instagram account which appeared to go up after he was arrested. It has the same picture and it’s called Nikolas the Annihilator.