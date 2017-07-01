AP Admits Reporting Fake News, It Was 3 Not 17 US Intel Agencies, Hand-Picked Too

First the New York Times admitted 4, not 17 U.S. intelligence agencies took part in the assessment that Russia tried to influence the election to help Trump. Now the AP admits it as well, but they say it was 3 agencies! The timing on this is very strange since the truth has been obvious for months.

Both issued brief corrections even though it was always obvious it was never 17. They’ve been repeating this fake news since last October.

However, the fake news was very helpful to Hillary. This was Hillary’s October talking point. It was an October surprise.

The AP release:

WASHINGTON (AP) — In stories published April 6, June 2, June 26 and June 29, The Associated Press reported that all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies have agreed that Russia tried to influence the 2016 election to benefit Donald Trump. That assessment was based on information collected by three agencies – the FBI, CIA and National Security Agency – and published by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which represents all U.S. intelligence agencies. Not all 17 intelligence agencies were involved in reaching the assessment.

“Not all 17 intelligence agencies were involved in reaching the assessment,” the statement concludes.

The facts haven’t changed, just the reporting

The facts were the same in October as they are now. Clapper testified in May that only 3 agencies made the decision. He added that the investigators were hand-picked by the Department chiefs, Obama’s chiefs.

Both the NY Times and the AP knew the indisputable facts in May. So, why report it now?

It’s always been obvious that some agencies would never weigh in. Why would these agencies be involved: Drug Enforcement, Marine Intelligence, Naval Intelligence, Treasury, Energy, Coast Guard.

There was no evidence it was true in October 2016 when Hillary used it to ridicule Trump.

It helped Hillary

Hillary Clinton used the all-conclusive large number of 17 to mock Trump while campaigning. She has said it this year as well.

Hillary had a great talking point. Other than that, why did the NY Times and the AP report it when there was no evidence it was true?

The AP sends their information around the world and that lie will remain out and around the world.