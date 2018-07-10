AP Fake News About Immigrants Discharged from the Army Is Obama’s Fault

The Associated Press professes to be an unbiased news service but their latest fake news story puts that idea to rest. The Associated Press claimed that the military under the Trump administration was “quietly” kicking out immigrants.

Since it’s the AP, the sacrosanct news service, all news outlets picked it up.

The article, AP NewsBreak: US Army quietly discharging immigrant recruits, refers to only 40 people. The reporters who put the story together interviewed a handful of immigrants and biased immigration attorneys. One immigrant had a “dream to serve in the military” and another “didn’t understand why this was happening”. It was “devastating”, one said.

These are anecdotal stories at least as valuable as gossip.

THE STORY IS SPARSE ON FACTS, LADEN WITH INNUENDO

The AP only interviewed a few immigrants and we are only talking about 40 people, all identified by immigration attorneys who are suing the military. As you go through the story, you discover the applicants for the program must have legal status and pass background checks. DACA were never properly vetted and often don’t qualify.

The lazy AP reporters are basically serving as publicity agents for the attorneys. There are few details about how many fail and how often. Generally, they state that 110,000 have successfully completed the program but details are sparse.

There is no evidence that this is a serious problem and the AP doesn’t have information about why they were rejected. The rejected applicants were probably not eligible.

The article suggests an evil intent on the part of the Trump administration and that seems to be deliberate on the part of the two authors although we can’t read their minds and know their motives. President Trump was scorched for being anti-immigrant based on that article.

Even the word “quietly” in the title was highly suggestive of nefarious intent on the part of the Trump administration.

It’s interesting that the Hillary Clinton/dossier/Fusion GPS law firm Perkins Coie represents the failed recruits.

The article also fails to mention that the program developed problems when then-president Obama added DACA to the mix — unvetted youth who allegedly came here through no fault of their own.

THE PROGRAM WAS HALTED TWICE UNDER OBAMA

What the AP doesn’t tell you is Barack Obama caused the problems in the program.

Politico reported in 2014 that problems arose when Barack Obama allowed DACA to enter the program.

The program, Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest or MAVNI, had to be halted because of complications over DACA.

“It’s a major bureaucratic screw-up by the Obama administration,” Margaret Stock, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve who first came up with the MAVNI program, said in an interview. Even a small change creates enormous bureaucratic headaches.

The program was put on hold in 2014. It had also been put on hold in 2010 and started up again in 2012.

The memo restarting the program included a caveat: that the military departments “shall review and ensure that all program guidelines have been implemented and are in effect before commencing” with MAVNI applications for this fiscal year.

Almost all DACA entrants had relatives who are here illegally and that is a disqualifier. DACA youth also couldn’t pass the high-level security check.

Due to pending litigation, the U.S. Army couldn’t respond or explain. That made it easier for the AP to spread disinformation.

Even far-left Vox reported that the story may be one of bureaucratic snafus, not xenophobia. When will AP correct their story by adding the facts they omitted?

