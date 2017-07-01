AP Retracts Their Imaginary Story Trashing EPA Chief Scott Pruitt

The Associated Press, our once elite news wire service, made up an entire hit piece around a meeting that never took place. The meeting was between EPA chief Scott Pruitt and Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris. It never happened but that didn’t stop the AP from discussing an impropriety that occurred because of it.

The blaring AP headline read, “EPA chief met with Dow CEO before deciding on pesticide ban.” AP reporter Michael Biesecker alleged that a covert meeting between Pruitt and Liveris led to the EPA not banning a widely-used pesticide that some say can harm children’s brains.

Both the EPA and Dow Chemical said such a meeting never took place. The story came out Wednesday evening. Breitbart News picked up the error but the AP refused to correct it for two days.

While they corrected it Friday, they are now covering it up. Breitbart has repeatedly asked them questions about it and they refuse to answer. They will not answer any questions about the editors and others involved in the egregious error.

In addition, many outlets that picked up the story, including the LA Times, have not retracted it and won’t.

Will anyone be held to account?

The corrected Associated Press piece, which ran without a byline late Friday, reads:

The Environmental Protection Agency and Dow Chemical said Friday that a planned meeting in March between EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and the company’s CEO never took place. The meeting was listed on Pruitt’s schedule and reported by The Associated Press on Tuesday. EPA spokeswoman Liz Bowman said in a statement that Pruitt and Dow’s Andrew Liveris did have ‘a brief introduction in passing’ during an energy conference in Houston. She said ‘no substantive issues’ were discussed. Rachelle Schikorra, a spokeswoman for Dow, said the formal meeting ‘never happened due to schedule conflicts.’

A pattern of false reporting is emerging

False reporting has gone mainstream. For example, Breitbart exposed the Melanie Plenda stories which ended in her being fired by the AP. Plenda is a hardcore leftist. The AP hired her to spy on a New Hampshire GOP closed fundraiser. She then wrote biased stories about that and other issues. The AP wouldn’t talk about that story either. It simply died out.

Breitbart is also the news service that caught the CNN fake news piece about Anthony Scaramucci and the Russian investment fund leaders. They admitted the error after Scaramucci threatened them with a $100 million lawsuit. This is while CNN is trying to merge with AT&T in an $87+ billion deal.

Along with these revelations is the undercover work by James O’Keefe. So far he has exposed a CNN producer and their prized leftist commentator Van Jones admitting the Russia story is “mostly bulls*t” and a “nothing burger” respectively.

Another falsehood came out this week. The AP, along with the NY Times admitted the intelligence assessment that Russia interfered with the U.S. election to help Trump was never conducted by 17 agencies. The NY Times now says it was 4 and the AP says it was 3.

At the same time, the Washington Post has new editorial standards that ban staff from posting anything on social media that criticizes the Post’s business partners and advertisers. That protects the owner Jeff Bezos, Amazon, Whole Foods [being bought by Bezos], and many others. It’s in return for their funding and support. All anyone under scrutiny has to do to be protected by the Post is take out an ad.

The pesticide itself

To go back to the pesticide story, though it’s not the point of this story. The pesticide story is grossly exaggerated in favor of banning it. Appropriate action has been taken but it’s never enough. Dow withdrew chlorpyrifos for use as a home insecticide in 2000. The EPA placed “no-spray” buffer zones around sensitive sites, such as schools, in 2012.

Without this chemical, citrus fruits, apples, cherries, more than 50 crops would be in danger in more than 100 countries. Dow has issued a statement about it.

The EPA’s own analysis found that “there do not appear to be risks from exposure to chlorpyrifos in food.” The agency’s own website says chlorpyrifos is safe for humans in “standard” amounts.

You would never know that from the mainstream articles or from google. You have to go through pages and pages on google to find one story that disagrees with the dangers of chlorpyrifos. It’s being presented from only one viewpoint and the readers aren’t getting the full story.

This too is fake news.