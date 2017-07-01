AP Trashes Trump for “Misleading” by Telling the Truth

President Trump tweeted a chart this week displaying the Medicaid increases to take place under the the Republican healthcare bill. The AP called it “misleading”.

The AP fact-checkers who reviewed the chart say that while it’s accurate, the truth is “misleading”. They then proceeded to mislead their readers while encouraging everyone to use their fact-check service.

They describe the chart as a “swoopy” “misleading” “line” that’s true:

President Donald Trump has been spread [sic] around a chart purportedly showing Medicaid spending rising under the Republican health legislation. According to the raw numbers, that’s true.

“The mountain climbing line”, as they call it, doesn’t show the “deep cuts in the program” under the Republican healthcare, the authors write.

The reason they are calling this “misleading” is because there is a slow down of projected increases Barack Obama had put in place. It won’t increase as fast:

But an AP Fact Check finds that the bill would inflict deep cuts in the program by slowing Medicaid’s projected growth.

In what earthly world is slowing the rate of growth a “cut”?

Democrats purposely misstated Medicaid under new Senate bill – actually goes up. pic.twitter.com/necCt4K6UH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2017

In conclusion, the AP fact-checkers are irrational.