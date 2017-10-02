HomeThe Latest News Apology By S. Noble - October 2, 2017 6 We have to apologize to our readers. We put an article up earlier about David Letterman condemning the President over the Las Vegas massacre. Since then, we discovered it was a fake account and we are deeply sorry. It was misinformation. Related
Thanks for the update, the apology, the integrity.
I feel awful.
It pays to verify prior to posting things you really like upon first hearing of them.
BTW, I’m almost sure that you meant to say, “I feel awful.” Though your time limit for editing may have expired, I forgive you.
🙂 Thank you.
I feel doubly awful.
That’s very kind of you.