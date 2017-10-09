Are Sanctimonious Celebs Plugging Gateway Drugs At All Responsible for 64,000 OD Deaths?

It seems, ever since the tragic shooting in Las Vegas we’re being swamped by sanctimonious celebrities lecturing down to their fellow Americans about “gun control”. It’s been the overwhelming go-to topic, especially on late night TV, where virtually every host has traded his role as far left “comedian” for that of an anti-2nd Amendment televangelist.

As a matter of fact it was Jimmy Kimmel, originally a co-host of the raucous, rather raunchy “Man Show” who literally went all preacher. He pontificated that Congressional Republicans “….should be praying for God to forgive them for letting the gun lobby run this country because it’s so crazy.”

While Jimmy appears to be taking the lead on this crusade, he’s far from alone. Actually the loneliest celebrity in Hollywood would be the one who criticized his very public posturing. Performers appealing to each other and their increasingly, liberal, niche audiences is a priority and as predictable as post election, late night monologues.

But there’s a dirty, not so little, hypocritical secret being kept by Hollywood elites. That would be, their latest chest-thumping over innocent lives being lost to gun violence has no morally equivalent push back against the increasingly deadly drug epidemic killing tens of thousands of Americans. Au contraire.

Basically, many in the same crew of moralists calling for new laws restricting guns, are frequently referencing the use of gateway drugs such as alcohol and pot in a lighthearted or even positive way. Kimmel made a big splash by saying, when hosting the Oscars, he’d pass out marijuana.

Meanwhile some of biggest names in movie and TV land have been loud, strong supporters of expanding the legalization of cannabis. A greatly abbreviated list unsurprisingly includes hard leftist “stars” Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover, Danny DeVito, Susan Sarandon, Seth Rogan, Woody Harrelson, and Zach Galifianakis. Equally unsurprisingly, there’s little indication any of the above mentioned personalities make a habit of passionately campaigning on the dangers of booze and pot.

And if celebs want to dispute endless studies that show alcohol and weed offer early entry into much “harder” narcotics, we’d offer a simple test. Ask friends in recovery/detox to share a fine scotch or perfectly rolled joint. Any answer other than a resolute, “No.” is the wrong answer.

The NY Times has reported there were about 64,000 overdose deaths in the Untied States last year. That computes to an average of 175 deaths daily, almost exactly three times as many lives lost as were killed on one horrific Sunday in Las Vegas.

Each and every day, roughly triple the number of people murdered in Vegas, meet a gruesome end, while pretentious celebrities either directly or indirectly continue to plug liquor and marijuana. Using Kimmel’s broad criteria for GOP complicity in the shooting, isn’t it fair to ask if he and his smug media buds “bear some responsibility” for that heartbreaking, drug fueled carnage?