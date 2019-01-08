Ari Fleischer Has A Great Idea to Solve the Border Crisis

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer had a great idea on handling the border crisis but will it fly? He suggests giving the decision to the Border Patrol and taking the President out of it. He believes the problem for Democrats with building the wall is it will help the President win re-election in 2020. Taking him out of it, allows everyone to save face.

There was a time when Schumer and other Democrats said they wanted a wall.

For this to work, one has to believe that Democrats meant it when they said they wanted the wall teen years ago.

Another problem is Democrats know the President will still take credit for whatever the Border Patrol decides.

Good idea, but it’s possible the Democrats don’t want a wall no matter who promotes it.

What do you think? Could it work?

Here’s a shutdown solution. Don’t give Trump his wall. Give it to the Border Patrol. Wherever they say it’s needed is where it goes. They determine its look and height. They’re experts. Take Trump out of it. (This gives Ds & Trump a facesaving win. It’s also called compromise.) — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 7, 2019