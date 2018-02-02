The FISA abuse memo has exposed a number of FBI/DoJ officials to criminal referrals. While the left minimizes their actions, many believe they are guilty of crimes against the state.

A CRIMINAL REFERRAL HAS BEEN MADE

One representative is planning to make a criminal referral. Rep. Paul Gosar said the FBI agents who lied to get the FISA warrant are “traitors” and he will refer their cases for criminal prosecution.

The Arizona representative said the FBI’s surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser detailed in a controversial intelligence memo released Friday “constitutes treason.”

In a statement, he said that he will co-author a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions seeking “criminal prosecution against these traitors to our nation,” referring to those who authorized the surveillance warrant.

My full statement on the declassified memo: pic.twitter.com/eRo6ugpWQ9 — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) February 2, 2018

Gosar focused on the memo’s claim that the surveillance requests to the FBI and Justice Department did not mention that the work of Christopher Steele, the former British spy who compiled the dossier, funded in part by Hillary Clinton‘s campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

“This is third world politics where the official government agencies are used as campaign attack dogs,” Gosar said.

The Republican called former director and deputy FBI directors and two former deputy attorney generals “traitors to our nation” for approving the surveillance request of Page and three extensions on the former Trump adviser.

For his part, former FBI Director James Comey thinks it’s no problem at all.

That’s it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs. — James Comey (@Comey) February 2, 2018

TWO CRIMES HAVE BEEN COMMITTED

The FBI/DoJ agents who lied to the FISA court committed crimes and they could face long jail terms.

Greg Jarrett said on Fox Business this evening, “Two different crimes committed there. One was perjury the other is abuse of power.”

“Now we know they knew the dossier wasn’t authentic and reliable. They knew it came from Democratic money. They knew it was likely fabricated. And they knew they couldn’t get a FISA warrant without it.”

“The other is abuse of power – ten years behind bars upon conviction,” Jarrett said.