Army Pilot Blasts Media Trying to Hurt U.S. Soldiers to Trash Trump

The media, especially CNN, have created a scandal out of whole cloth. They are putting U.S. soldiers down, trying to get them in trouble for asking the president to sign their “Make America Great Again” hats when he visited Al Asad Air Base in Iraq on Wednesday. It’s all to bash the President, something they do 24/7. Nothing he does is praised.

It didn’t sit well with a lot of people. One of those people was Amber Smith.

An Army veteran, a pilot, and former Pentagon official Amber Smith blasted the corrupt media for sinking to a “new low” by trying to harm U.S. troops to get at Trump. She told host Ed Henry on Fox News:

“When I first heard this news breaking I said, this is absolutely fantastic. Republicans, Democrats, Americans, we can all get behind this because there is literally nothing negative about the commander-in-chief going to visit troops who are in harm’s way.

This is real life for them. Every single day they are going out on missions that are extremely dangerous. They are not in there behind the desk in Washington, researching the latest on political policy of the Department of Defense. They are wondering if they are going to make it home tonight.

The criticism is absolutely ludicrous. They want to criticize the president to criticize him. President Trump could cure cancer and they would still find something negative about it.”

The perfectly despicable Obama drone Marie Harf went after the President viciously in the same segment. According to her, the visit with the troops didn’t happen soon enough. She then proceeded to insult the President and compare him unfavorably to Obama.

Watch:

JIM ACOSTA JOINS THE BASH-TRUMP-TROOP CROWD

CNN had Barbara Starr and John Kirby on their network specifically to trash the innocent soldiers getting autographs on their MAGA hats.

“It is in fact a campaign slogan, it is a campaign item, and it’s completely inappropriate for them to do this,” Kirby said. “Not supposed to do this and I’m sure that their boss is seeing this and they’re not gonna be happy about it.”

“This is very much against military policy and regulation,” reporter Starr agreed.

Josh Campbell, a CNN analyst and former FBI agent, even suggested that the White House used the troops as “political pawns” in photo ops.

CNN’s Jim Acosta attempted to promote the ‘controversy’.

Good little minion Jim Acosta followed his network’s mantra after CNN complained that U.S. service members “may have violated a military rule”.

Here, CNN asks if troops serving in a war zone on Christmas should be disciplined for having Trump sign ‘Trump 2020’ gear. Is there any line of questioning beneath CNN? pic.twitter.com/dc4UU3Chyc — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 27, 2018

AS IT TURNS OUT THEY’RE WRONG

The media doesn’t even bother to check the rules first.

Air Force: Nothing Improper with Airmen’s Pro-Trump Merchandise at Ramstein https://t.co/3OD9sKmrj3 — Military.com (@Militarydotcom) December 28, 2018

Not even could. It wasn’t a campaign event and they were not there in any official capacity to support a candidate for public office. Asking the sitting president to sign a hat is not even remotely a breach of protocol.https://t.co/DKrQ9FAYyl https://t.co/mBBZMHTRkL — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) December 27, 2018