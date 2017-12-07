Army Vet Slams Al Franken But Tears, Hugs From Democrats

Army veteran Stephanie Kemplin, who has accused Senator Al Franken (D-MN) of groping her and forcibly kissing her, slammed the lawmaker for suggesting she lied or misinterpreted the incident.
Kemplin said during an MSNBC interview Thursday that she did not necessarily feel that justice was served by Franken announcing his resignation.
“I have to say that I am so sad and appalled at his lack of response and him owning up to what he did,” Kemplin said. “I feel that he just keeps passing the buck and making it out to be… that we took his behavior the wrong way ,or we misconstrued something, or just flat-out lied about what happened to us.”
Franken didn’t actually resign yet, just said he will eventually, in “weeks”. There’s something very fishy about this entire thing. It’s definitely an anti-Trump set up.
Some on the hard-left saw Franken as the rising star and this is viewed as quite a comedown.
Nearly all of the Senate’s Democratic women — and most Democratic men, including the Senate’s top two Democrats — called for Franken to resign after a sixth woman came forward to charge that he had made an improper advance on her.
After Al Franken gave his speech Thursday, the Democrats – female democrats included – lined up to hug him as they cried. The women who allegedly said he had to go were sorrowful, crying, hugging him emotionally.
When Franken finishes his speech Democrats line up to hug him, clearly a difficult emotional place for his colleagues
Vox reported:
The moments that followed Minnesota Sen. Al Franken’s resignation announcement, amid eight allegations of sexual harassment, were filled with sounds of mourning.
The slap of a comforting hand on his back. The rustle of a Well said handshake. The sniffle of a consolatory tear.
One by one, Democratic senators stood in line to give Franken a hug. Among them were several who had been part of a coordinated effort Wednesday to publicly call for his resignation — an effort that was ultimately successful. His staffers sat in a line wiping away tears…
…Yet many of those same Democratic senators who called for Franken’s resignation joined in what appeared to be a sympathetic and supportive goodbye after his announcement. Franken’s speech and the ensuing response was much more partisan than the initial calls for investigation or his resignation. Franken made the sudden deluge of serious sexual harassment allegations against him sound like a pointed hunt, with innocent civilian casualties — and the room appeared to believe him.
In the opening lines of his announcement, Franken said America is “finally beginning to listen to women about the ways in which men’s actions affect them.”
His final message: Just don’t believe all of them.
I wish some 6 Foot 8 inch Gay guy would grab that fool’s genitals and give Franken a big french kiss on the mouth IN PUBLIC RECORDED
Franken might actually like that…
BTW, imo, this was not an Al Franken resignation, not by a long shot. This was a golden opportunity for Franken to make a grand-stand speech and take a swipe at the president and Judge Moore.
He’s waiting to see if Moore wins the election, which he will. At which time, he will withdraw his magnanimous offer of resignation claiming if Moore gets to win a senate seat, he’s going to keep his.
What I find most comical, the Left/Democrats’ sudden attacks of guilt and conscience. It is utter bull crap. Like the many Hollywood denizens who stayed mute as Weinstein assaulted and abused women for decades, Democrats not only completely ignored Bill Clinton’s womanizing, misogyny and assaults, they elevated the Clintons to the status of Patriarch and Matriarch of their party.
Meanwhile, Republicans, held to much higher standards, would apply political capital punishment to any who breathed of stepping out of line. There again, they very naïvely believed this would buy them some love from the MSM and maybe even lure a democrat vote or two. Delusional all of them.
It has been decades that Democrats have been fighting about as dirty as it gets while Republicans either bought into their bass ackards ideologies or prostrated themselves before them. And without ANY doubt, they were hovering OH SO CLOSE to finally, at long last, succeeded in achieving their primary, ultimate goal…transforming America into an unopposed, single party Marxist style of government. AND THEN CAME DONALD TRUMP.
So you can easily appreciate, Democrats, the Left, are willing to take what ever collateral damage it takes to bring Trump down. They will sacrifice Franken (who would have likely lost his next senate race), and yes, even the Teflon Couple, the Clintons. They’ve actually outlived their usefulness, have become a liability any way.
Let me be clear, President Trump is kryptonite to the Elites (both parties) and they will do anything, ANYTHING, to bring him down. That so many of us fully understand this is why they will NOT succeed. We The People will simply not allow it. Not today, not tomorrow, not next week, not in 2020.
This was always going to be our last chance to preserve our Republic. Thankfully, Americans were smart enough to understand, electing the same ole, same ole, would not cut it. We needed a bold, independent minded Conservative who, first and foremost, loves this country and its people. And he could not care less what they throw at him, he’s not going to cower, not going to kiss their rings. He is beholding ONLY to We The People… and WE are all he has.