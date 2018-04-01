As 1200+ Illegals March to USA, Trump Tweets “No More DACA Deal”

President Trump tweeted this morning that there would be no more DACA deal. He referenced the 1200 plus illegal aliens marching unimpeded through Mexico, heading for the United States. Mexican border guards have ignored them and are allowing them to continue their march illegally. There are reports of cartels aiding in the march.

Open Borders groups are behind these groups of men, woman, and children traveling in allegedly horrendous conditions. This is meant to be a statement from the leftists. They are attempting to gain sympathy for them and make opponents look unkind.

Congress has done nothing of any merit to protect our borders, quite the opposite. They are working hand-in-hand with foreign governments overrun by international criminal cartels.

There is no wall in this last spending bil. Detention beds were not added. In fact, facilities were cut and agents are forced to released unvetted people, many of whom are criminals, on to the streets of America. We even pay to fly them where they want to go — the practice is called ‘catch and release’.

President Trump Will Have None of It, NO MORE DACA

In his tweet, the President wrote: “Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL!”

The President wants the filibuster broken, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, has emphatically stated he is against changing senate rules to initiate a nuclear option for the legislative filibuster. He will not cooperate. McConnell has to know the first thing Democrats will do once back in office is to go nuclear. Some say the Senate Majority Leader is either a fool or a traitor.

Threatening NAFTA

The President also threatened the awful NAFTA deal which he would like to improve. he tweeted: “Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!”

He also tweeted the obvious. Big flows are pouring in to take advantage of DACA.

Moonbeam Is a Big Problem

The President also called out Governor Moonbeam who is making the country more dangerous. Moonbeam pardoned five felonious illegals. Trump wrote accurately yesterday: “Governor Jerry “Moonbeam” Brown pardoned 5 criminal illegal aliens whose crimes include (1) Kidnapping and Robbery (2) Badly beating wife and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize (3) Dealing drugs. Is this really what the great people of California want? @FoxNews”

Making California less safe, makes us all less safe.