As a Teen, O’Rourke Wrote of “Sweet Visions” Running Over Children

“As I neared the young ones [kids], I put all my weight on my right foot, keeping the accelerator pedal on the floor until I heard the crashing of the two children on the hood…“ ~ Robert O’Rourke, at age 15

Everything written or said publicly about the middle-ager from Texas, Robert Francis O’Rourke is to glorify and promote him. The left in general, especially the leftist media, are characterizing him as a JFK or an RFK. He is neither of those men. He doesn’t look like them, he’s not as intelligent as they were, and he can’t give a speech without sounding like a hysterical fool. That’s not the Kennedys.

But he is the new IT boy, meant to steal Texas away from Republicans.

O’Rourke has a shaky past, indicative of poor character. He once tried to flee the scene of an accident after nearly killing people in a drunk driving accident and he was caught burglarizing in another case. He never paid a price for any of it.

Reuters, like all the MSM, is promoting his checkered past as ‘youthful’ and hip. Reuters excerpted a book about the young Robert of decades ago, focusing on his hacker past, getting it out there, but making it sound extremely charming.

In addition to criminal hacking, the 15-year-old Robert Beto O’Rourke once wrote a “murder fantasy” short story about running over two children with a car.

At the time, Robert was a member of the hacking group, Cult of the Dead Cow, named ‘humorously’ after a Texas slaughterhouse.

Unfortunately, today’s youth will see this as cool and Democrats are doing their best to sign them all up to vote. Many adults, however, will see him as a lifelong idiot.

THE REPORT COMES FROM A BOOK EXCERPTED BY AN ADORING REUTERS

The details were uncovered in a Reuters report on the “Cult of the Dead Cow,” an infamous group of hackers — lawbreakers.

Reuters revealed that “there is no indication that O’Rourke ever engaged in the edgiest sorts of hacking activity, such as breaking into computers.” [“Edgiest” is a euphemism for felonies.]

O’Rourke just engaged in low-level hacker crimes like toll-fraud (in order to make free long-distance calls) and software piracy.

Ah, shucks, nothing to see here.

The article makes him sound like a smart hipster, but his speeches make him sound like the male version of AOC. It’s a fraud, he’s a fraud, and AOC is a fraud.

HE WROTE ABOUT RUNNING OVER CHILDREN

But the report also revealed that teenage Robert Beto, in connection with the group, wrote stories under the name “Psychedelic Warlord.”

Many of O’Rourke’s t-files are still online: A Feature on MONEY – Today’s Monster, a 1987 essay about the end of money and the erasure of class distinctions; 1988’s Visions From The Last Crusade, a gory short-story; and 1988’s INTERVIEW WITH NEO-NAZI ‘AUSDERAU’, a transcription of a debate with a fascist.

Here is an excerpt from the child killing tale:

That would once have gotten him a trip to the psychologist for a full evaluation. Now, he’s lauded for it.

Democrats would like him to be the VP running mate in order to tie up Texas for Democrats. They want Texas.