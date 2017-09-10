As Hurricane Irma Approaches, Man Offers His Generator to a Woman Who Needed it More

A Florida woman desperate to keep her father’s life-saving oxygen machine going during the hurricane broke down and cried in Lowe’s when the last one was sold. A man in front of her in line insisted she take the generator he just bought because “she needed it more”.

Pam Brekke traveled 30 miles to buy the generator only to miss out if it hadn’t been for Ramon Santiago selling his to her. She had been traveling from store to store trying to buy one.

The story didn’t end there. As soon as another became available, the manager called Mr. Santiago and told him a generator was waiting for him.

The media is constantly dividing Americans according to identity politics but Americans are there for each other when they need to be and race, gender, religion doesn’t matter.