As Promised, Our Soldiers Are Coming Home from North Korea After 65 Years

As promised, North Korea is sending our soldiers home after 65 years.

Remains believed to be those of 55 American servicemen were flown out of North Korea on Friday, a result of President Trump’s efforts to bring the American war dead home 65 years after the end of combat in the Korean War, the New York Times reports.

“We are encouraged by North Korea’s actions and the momentum for positive change,” the White House said in announcing the handover.

Hundreds of American service members as well as a military honor guard lined up on the tarmac to mark the return of the fallen troops. The small coffins were taken to six vans.

From Osan Air Base, the remains will be transferred to the Hawaii-based Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, where painstaking forensic work will be carried out to identify them.

Remains that were returned in the past from North Korea were found to be mixed with those of unidentified individuals and even with animal bones. It’s expected given the way the war went and the time lapse.

After the return of the remains, President Trump thanked Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader. It was less than a year ago was threatening the United States with his “nuclear button.”

The Remains of American Servicemen will soon be leaving North Korea and heading to the United States! After so many years, this will be a great moment for so many families. Thank you to Kim Jong Un. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2018

Up until 2005, the Pentagon retrieved 220 remains of American soldiers but the efforts stopped when it became too dangerous. The breakthrough came when President Trump held the Summit this year with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The NY Times made this into a negative story since the return was delayed and because there are thousands more soldiers not yet returned. However, that’s just Trump hate. This is very good news.