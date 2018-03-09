As the Right-Wing Are Silenced, Obamas Get a Show Reaching 118 Million

As all of Social Media shuts down Conservative and Libertarian speech, Barack and Michelle Obama are working out a deal to launch a Netflix show that will reach 118 million homes and all in time for the elections.

It will give them a national platform for their “inspirational” stories.

The Obamas are currently in negotiations with Netflix, according to the New York Times.

Recently, former “Late Show” host David Letterman signed on for a series of six episodes with the streaming giant, rolling out his debut with President Obama as his first guest. During the interview, Obama expressed his disdain for Fox News, saying “If you watch Fox News, you are living on a different planet than you are if you are listening to NPR. If I watch Fox News, I wouldn’t vote for me. I would watch it and say ‘Who is that guy.’”

The New York Times article speculated possible show scenarios and said: “Mr. Obama does not intend to use his Netflix shows to directly respond to President Trump or conservative critics.”

Of course, it will be indirect, he will be more subtle. But not so subtle that the dumbest among us can’t figure out who he means.

Obama has close ties to Netflix higher-ups, particularly the company’s CEO Reed Hastings, and chief content officer Ted Sarandos.

Their inspirational stories will undoubtedly have a Marxist, anti-right bent.

Netflix Is Left-Wing

Netflix airs programs with nasty, leftist comedians like Chelsea Handler and fake scientists like former writer-actor for sketch comedy and engineer, Bill Nye. Nye uses his platform to push a leftist agenda from issues like so-called inclusiveness to wanting to jail climate deniers to claiming there are a lot of genders.

Netflix also lauds people who actually lie, like a woman who pretended to be black. She used her fake blackness to get a scholarship to a black university and, later, a job with the NAACP.

Rachel Dolezal, the fake black woman, lied to everyone about being black – she’s really white – until her family outed her. Her own son wants her to not do it. “It might backfire,” he said.

The Right-Wing Is Being Shut Out

The right-wing is most definitely being shut out. Facebook’s new algorithm has cut the audience of famous right-wing blogs by 75% to 95%. Even President Trump’s Facebook page is down 45% while Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have remained the same.

Even smaller blogs like this one have been cut by 75% or more – we are still going down. Google, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook have all censored the right.

Can the President win without any media support except Fox News? Will the Obamas trash Fox on their new show?

