As ‘Wonderful’ Ilegals Flood Our Borders, Schumer Has Temper Tantrums

The New York Times and other MSM blatherskites will tell you that there isn’t much of a problem at the border and illegal crossings are way down. It’s not true, and even if it were, it doesn’t matter if fewer criminals come through. No criminals are acceptable.

Drugs coming through are on the rise and cartels are everywhere in the country. Notorious gangs from Mexico and Central America are taking over our cities and even our suburban and rural areas.

Border Patrol this week arrested two convicted sex offenders and two MS-13 gang members. Those are four of the Nancy Pelosi’s wonderful immigrants she likes to call ‘Americans’. All four of these godly creatures, as Nancy would say, were deported before.

Nancy Pelosi has called the illegal aliens “patriotic,” and she has thanked them for coming into the country illegally.

Watch:

The Democrats will not secure our borders. They are the party of open borders. As we reported, Chuck Schumer had a temper tantrum over the border wall, refusing to negotiate at all although the President agreed to come down off his $5 billion figure.

THE SCHUMER TEMPER TANTRUM

Schumer demanded Republicans abandon the idea of a border wall if they want the government open. There will be no border wall ever, he ranted.

Chuck Schumer: “It will never pass the Senate. Not today. Not next week. Not next year. So, Mr. President … if you want to open the government, you must abandon the wall, plain and simple.” Via ABC. pic.twitter.com/TCH8FIPUB7 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 22, 2018

SENATOR HATCH ALMOST GETS IT EXACTLY RIGHT

Senator Orin Hatch almost has it right when he says Schumer won’t make any substantial argument as to why border security is a bad idea because he will resist the President at all costs. There is something he is leaving out. Schumer is catering to the hard-left base he embraces, and it’s not only about the President, but it’s also about his agenda. To these leftists, traditional American values and pursuits are the evil doings of the Beast.

Instead of making a substantial argument about why an investment in border security is a bad idea, the Minority Leader continues to frame his statements as resistance to the President at all costs. That’s a terrible reason to shut down the government. https://t.co/8oArB06UGy — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) December 22, 2018