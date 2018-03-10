Assange’s Warning! CIA Deep State Will Make Up Half the House in 2018

Julian Assange tweeted out blockbuster news Friday. The Democratic Party is pushing Progressives with CIA background because they have reasoned — correctly — that these men can win because they are military.

They aren’t only military, they are the deep state bureaucrats.

The mid-term is when Congress shifts parties and having all these hate-Trump CIA bureaucrat Progressives in Congress should scare people. They will control the House.

CIA officers flood into Democratic party for 2018 mid terms https://t.co/oWw2tYqag5 — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) March 9, 2018

The World Socialist Party is ecstatic because they understand what is going on and they are paying attention. This is what they wrote:

An extraordinary number of former intelligence and military operatives from the CIA, Pentagon, National Security Council and State Department are seeking nomination as Democratic candidates for Congress in the 2018 midterm elections. The potential influx of military-intelligence personnel into the legislature has no precedent in US political history.

If the Democrats capture a majority in the House of Representatives on November 6, as widely predicted, candidates drawn from the military-intelligence apparatus will comprise as many as half of the new Democratic members of Congress. They will hold the balance of power in the lower chamber of Congress.

THE WORST PART IS THE SOCIALISTS ARE CORRECT

As part of the red to blue program, the Democrats are running national security officers in all districts they think they can win.

There’s Abigail Spenberger in Virginia, Jon Ebel in Illinois, Pat Ryan in upstate New York, Shelly Chauncey in Pennsylvania, Scott Uehlinger in Pennsylvania, Kevin Strouse in Pennsylvania, Elisa Slotkin in Michigan, Omar Siddiqui in the 48th of California, Jeff Beals in New York, Andrew Grant in California, Will Hurd in Texas is facing two Progressives who are former intelligence operatives, and there are many others. This is the Deep State taking over and they are backed by big money leftists.

These people pose serious threats. Just think — Pelosi could be the Speaker again. She certainly makes Paul Ryan look great.

Trevor Loudon of New Zeal has a list of at least 17 out-and-out Communists. They call themselves Democratic Socialists but there is no difference. The only difference is in the pace of change. They are all the same people. Some are serious threats to the Republicans in office.

Republicans need to get out and vote!

