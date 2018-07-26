Astounding! Mueller Is Looking Into Trump’s Tweets for Evidence of Obstruction

The establishment, whether it be right or left, is circling the wagons, from preventing any limitations on the powers of an abusive and corrupt DoJ/FBI to a Special Counsel looking to hang the President based on his tweets.

RYAN SQUASHES IMPEACHMENT CHARGES

Rep. Mark Meadows has pulled back on the impeachment charges due to pressure from the leadership who don’t want a fight with the DoJ before the mid-terms. They see it as a loser. Meanwhile, it’s obvious Rosenstein is slow-walking until the election. Rep. Meadows will pursue contempt charges if it continues and it will.

House Republican leadership has throttled most major investigations of Deep State and Obama corruption. https://t.co/DOvvN2jmDE — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) July 26, 2018

Meanwhile, gutsy Rep. Jordan will go for the Speakership even though the establishment has tried to neuter him with baseless charges from years ago. The establishment wants Kevin McCarthy as Speaker and this battle will get nasty.

The establishment isn’t only the left-wing, it’s so much more than party.

Where is Jeff Sessions as the establishment bureaucrats attempt to destroy Trump and his ‘America First’ agenda? We all know that is what is going on. He’s invisible as the insane obstruction of justice probe continues. Special Counsel Mueller knows it’s holding back the presidency and, in the least, he doesn’t care.

MUELLER IS PROBING TRUMP’S TWEETS

The latest, according to the New York Times to whatever degree they can be trusted is that Mueller is probing Trump’s tweets. The Times claims Trump’s use of Twitter is as a platform to attack political rivals even as he is warned not to do it. It appears to be the case since Trump’s attorney Rudy Guiliani has responded and has sloughed it off.

The Times writes:

Those concerns [about tweets] now turn out to be well-founded. The special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, is scrutinizing tweets and negative statements from the president about Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the former F.B.I. director James B. Comey, according to three people briefed on the matter.

Several of the remarks came as Mr. Trump was also privately pressuring the men — both key witnesses in the inquiry — about the investigation, and Mr. Mueller is examining whether the actions add up to attempts to obstruct the investigation by both intimidating witnesses and pressuring senior law enforcement officials to tamp down the inquiry.

Pressure? Pressure amounted to the inexperienced President asking snowflake Jim Comey if he could show a little mercy to General Flynn because he is such a good man.

President Trump is not precise and uses hyperbole. It gets him in trouble, that is true, but Mueller is abusing his powers. Trump has done nothing that amounts to collusion or obstruction from what we’ve been told so far. The Times continues:

Mr. Mueller wants to question the president about the tweets. His interest in them is the latest addition to a range of presidential actions he is investigating as a possible obstruction case: private interactions with Mr. Comey, Mr. Sessions and other senior administration officials about the Russia inquiry; misleading White House statements; public attacks; and possible pardon offers to potential witnesses.

The Times claims Mueller is using a very wide-ranging definition of the term “obstruction of justice”.

Some of Mueller’s team of Democrats have abused their powers doing exactly that on past cases. They put innocent people in jail — in solitary, destroyed a great company — Arthur Anderson, and had a case unanimously overturned at the Supreme Court level. One of his attorneys was criticized by SCOTUS.

This probe is more likely an effort to provide Congress a basis for impeaching the President, whether it is legitimate or not. It’s also about interfering in the mid-term elections. The Times writes:

The special counsel’s investigators have told Mr. Trump’s lawyers they are examining the tweets under a wide-ranging obstruction-of-justice law beefed up after the Enron accounting scandal, according to the three people. The investigators did not explicitly say they were examining possible witness tampering, but the nature of the questions they want to ask the president, and the fact that they are scrutinizing his actions under a section of the United States Code titled “Tampering With a Witness, Victim, or an Informant,” raised concerns for his lawyers about Mr. Trump’s exposure in the investigation.

Nothing that bothers these people is illegal from what limited knowledge we have.

The President can ask for mercy for General Flynn — he’s allowed. He can fire the rather awful Jim Comey and he can insult the worthless DoJ/FBI under Sessions if he wants to do so.

Rod Rosenstein should recuse himself and arrogantly won’t do it. Only Republicans have to recuse themselves.

The DoJ/FBI is obstructing justice.

It comes at a time when the Democrat Party being taken over by Socialists and Communists, and all the bureaucrats care about is making sure no one upsets their reign of terror. These people care nothing about the people or America.

Leadership is corrupt.

This probe is a way of meddling in the mid-term elections. It is Mueller who is interfering in the elections. These leaks are obstruction of justice and meddling.

