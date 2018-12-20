Asylum Seekers Have to go Back to Tijuana Until Their Cases Come Up

The Department of Homeland Security worked out a deal with Mexico to take back asylum seekers. Those who want asylum in the United States will go back to Mexico to await the outcome of their cases.

The American secretary of homeland security, Kirstjen M. Nielsen, said the move would prevent people from using the asylum process as a way of slipping into the United States and remaining here illegally.

“Today we are announcing historic measures to bring the illegal immigration crisis under control,” she said. “Aliens trying to game the system to get into our country illegally will no longer be able to disappear into the United States, where many skip their court dates.”

The returns would begin immediately under a section of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

