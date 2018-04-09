Attorney Calls Today’s FBI Tactics “Terroristic”, Meant to “Frighten”

Lou Dobbs had several experts on his show this evening to discuss a number of issues that came up today.

The most important issue is discussed in the following video. The FBI raided the home, offices, and hotel room of Trump’s personal lawyer Michael D. Cohen. They took everything, even his clients’ correspondence.

Greg Jarrett lays it out and attorneys Joe DiGenova and Victoria Toensing described the FBI’s tactics Monday as “terroristic”, intended to “frighten” people. That is how the grand jury is being used, a grand jury almost solely comprised of liberals and leftists no doubt. Tom Fitton also weighs in on this clip.

Trump needs to get his legal team in order and he must not agree to an interview with Mueller’s team. They’re out to get him and Republicans.